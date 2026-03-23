Date Taken: 03.23.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:46 Photo ID: 9582212 VIRIN: 260323-N-SG091-1006 Resolution: 5448x3884 Size: 5.59 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.