USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – Cmdr. Veronica A. Camiolo, executive officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), shakes hands with Cmdr. Rhett Gilman, executive officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), during Mustin’s arrival at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 23, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 23:46
|Photo ID:
|9582212
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-SG091-1006
|Resolution:
|5448x3884
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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