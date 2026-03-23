USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force 70 Rear Adm. Eric Anduze greets Cmdr. Christina Appleman, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), during Mustin’s arrival at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin arrived in Yokosuka following a homeport shift from San Diego, California, as part of the Navy’s forward-deployed presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 23:46
|Photo ID:
|9582207
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-SG091-1004
|Resolution:
|3523x2502
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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