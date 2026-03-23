From left, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Mansur, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brendan Bailey, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Craig Godineaux pose for a photo after receiving their Small Craft Insignias during Awards and Quarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, March 25, 2026. For over 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 22:47
|Photo ID:
|9582196
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-VD231-1020
|Resolution:
|4410x3528
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.