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    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026 [Image 8 of 11]

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    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), awards Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Mansur with a Small Craft Insignia at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, March 25, 2026. For over 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 22:47
    Photo ID: 9582193
    VIRIN: 260325-N-VD231-1017
    Resolution: 4085x3268
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026
    CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026

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