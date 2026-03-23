Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), awards Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Craig Godineaux with a Small Craft Insignia at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, March 25, 2026. For over 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 22:47
|Photo ID:
|9582195
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-VD231-1019
|Resolution:
|3948x3158
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.