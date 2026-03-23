CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026

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Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), awards Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brendan Bailey with a Small Craft Insignia at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, March 25, 2026. For over 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)