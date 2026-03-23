CFAS Awards and Quarters March 2026

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From left, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Mansur, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brendan Bailey, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Craig Godineaux stand in ranks after receiving their Small Craft Insignias during Awards and Quarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, March 25, 2026. For over 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)