BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

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Contractors add layers of compound to unfinished drywall as they work to complete a new dining facility at Fort Jackson, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. This building is part of Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ redesign of the 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion at Fort Jackson, S.C. This is the first phase of the project and includes a new building for in-processing and gear distribution. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)