Contractors add layers of compound to unfinished drywall as they work to complete a new dining facility at Fort Jackson, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. This building is part of Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ redesign of the 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion at Fort Jackson, S.C. This is the first phase of the project and includes a new building for in-processing and gear distribution. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9581774
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-EZ675-1048
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 3 of 3], by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army engineers upgrade Fort Jackson infrastructure, completing new gear distribution center
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