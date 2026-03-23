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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 3 of 3]

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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Contractors add layers of compound to unfinished drywall as they work to complete a new dining facility at Fort Jackson, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. This building is part of Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ redesign of the 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion at Fort Jackson, S.C. This is the first phase of the project and includes a new building for in-processing and gear distribution. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9581774
    VIRIN: 260218-A-EZ675-1048
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 3 of 3], by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson
    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson
    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

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    Army engineers upgrade Fort Jackson infrastructure, completing new gear distribution center

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    war fighter
    Military Construction
    lethality
    site visit
    USACE
    Fort Jackson

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