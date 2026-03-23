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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 1 of 3]

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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Cliff Costa, Military Program Manager (right), gives Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller (left), South Atlantic Division (SAD) commanding general, an aerial view of a Fort Jackson, S.C. project site, Feb. 18, 2026. The site is part of Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ redesign of the 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion’s footprint, which includes new buildings for in-processing and gear issue and a dining facility during the first phase of the project. The buildings should help the reception battalion increase efficiency in getting soldiers through their first step before starting basic combat training. That way, the U.S. Army can prioritize that saved time and other resources towards building lethality and cohesive teams coming through Fort Jackson. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9581773
    VIRIN: 260218-A-EZ675-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 3 of 3], by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson
    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson
    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

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    Army engineers upgrade Fort Jackson infrastructure, completing new gear distribution center

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    war fighter
    Military Construction
    lethality
    site visit
    USACE
    Fort Jackson

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