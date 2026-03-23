BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cliff Costa, Military Program Manager (right), gives Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller (left), South Atlantic Division (SAD) commanding general, an aerial view of a Fort Jackson, S.C. project site, Feb. 18, 2026. The site is part of Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ redesign of the 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion’s footprint, which includes new buildings for in-processing and gear issue and a dining facility during the first phase of the project. The buildings should help the reception battalion increase efficiency in getting soldiers through their first step before starting basic combat training. That way, the U.S. Army can prioritize that saved time and other resources towards building lethality and cohesive teams coming through Fort Jackson. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)