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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 2 of 3]

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    BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Bryan Tempio (right), Administrative Contracting Officer, Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, gives Gen. Zachary Miller (left), South Atlantic Division (SAD) commanding general, an overview of the Clothing Initial Issue Point’s, or CIIP, supply storage area during a site visit at Fort Jackson, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. The new facility is the gateway for the soldiers before they start basic combat training. Here, staff issue gear like boots, uniforms, cold-weather equipment and associated accoutrements. For the past 40-plus years at Fort Jackson, this happened in four separate buildings. Now it happens the e upgraded 99,539 square foot facility (about the size of a large supermarket). (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9581772
    VIRIN: 260218-A-EZ675-1028
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson [Image 3 of 3], by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army engineers upgrade Fort Jackson infrastructure, completing new gear distribution center

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    war fighter
    Military Construction
    lethality
    site visit
    USACE
    Fort Jackson

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