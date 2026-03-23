BG Miller visits Ft. Jackson

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Bryan Tempio (right), Administrative Contracting Officer, Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, gives Gen. Zachary Miller (left), South Atlantic Division (SAD) commanding general, an overview of the Clothing Initial Issue Point’s, or CIIP, supply storage area during a site visit at Fort Jackson, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. The new facility is the gateway for the soldiers before they start basic combat training. Here, staff issue gear like boots, uniforms, cold-weather equipment and associated accoutrements. For the past 40-plus years at Fort Jackson, this happened in four separate buildings. Now it happens the e upgraded 99,539 square foot facility (about the size of a large supermarket). (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning)