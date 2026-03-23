Photo By Tom Conning | Bryan Tempio (right), Administrative Contracting Officer, Charleston District, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Tom Conning | Bryan Tempio (right), Administrative Contracting Officer, Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, gives Gen. Zachary Miller (left), South Atlantic Division (SAD) commanding general, an overview of the Clothing Initial Issue Point’s, or CIIP, supply storage area during a site visit at Fort Jackson, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026. The new facility is the gateway for the soldiers before they start basic combat training. Here, staff issue gear like boots, uniforms, cold-weather equipment and associated accoutrements. For the past 40-plus years at Fort Jackson, this happened in four separate buildings. Now it happens the e upgraded 99,539 square foot facility (about the size of a large supermarket). (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Tom Conning) see less | View Image Page

Army engineers upgrade Fort Jackson infrastructure, completing new gear distribution center Your browser does not support the audio element.

Initial-entry trainees into the U.S. Army who tramp through corridors of the Clothing Initial Issue Point, or CIIP, on [Fort Jackson](https://home.army.mil/jackson/), S.C. won’t remember much about the building. If they’re lucky, they may recall a few trivial moments of their time at the 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion (the author speaks from experience) like chugging a two-quart canteen full of water, having a drill sergeant scream in their faces or getting their first high-and-tight haircut.



Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Braud from South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) command team, who processed into the U.S. Army at the same reception battalion in 1997, viewed the CIIP during a construction site visit, Feb. 18, 2026.



“Other than general impressions, I don’t remember very many details,” said Braun. “I remember the general layout of the buildings because we walked in between them every day but only saw the inside of each building space once,” he said.



However, that doesn’t mean the building isn’t important to these future soldiers and the warfighting mission that happens day-after-day on the post near Columbia.



“The new facilities should provide even better efficiency and flexibility for the staff that will translate for a better experience for new Soldiers, even if they don’t remember the details” explained Braun. “These new facilities will make the behind-the-scenes support more effective and smooth the process for new Soldiers and the team from Drill Sergeants to Army Civilian Professionals that welcome them to the Army.”



The CIIP is part of Charleston District USACE’s Phase I construction project that’s redesigning the 120th Battalion’s area. District staff and its contractors are also building a new dining facility and optical lab, which should open later this year.



“If the CIIP hadn’t finished on time, it would have impacted Fort Jackson’s ability to in-process soldiers and delayed Phase II,” said Lt. Col. Todd Mainwaring, Charleston District commander. “Luckily, everyone came to the table with a solution-oriented mindset, and we were able to meet everyone’s objectives,” said Mainwaring. “This summer, we’ll see a lot of movement as the last portion of Phase I finishes—a brand new dining facility—and several Phase II structures come online.”



The new facility is the gateway for the soldiers before they start basic combat training. Here, dedicated civilian staff issue gear like boots, uniforms, cold-weather equipment and associated accoutrements. For the past 40-plus years at Fort Jackson, this happened in four separate buildings throughout the reception battalion’s footprint. Now, thanks to the upgraded 99,539 square foot facility (about the size of a large supermarket) built by Charleston District, USACE that opened its doors March 23, everything, even the excess supplies, is under one roof. That, plus other upgrades, will make in-processing much more efficient for the staff and the soldiers.



The upgraded building provides approximately 30% more warehouse storage because it has vertical units to take advantage of the height of the new building, said Michael Heckman, Supply and Services Division chief. Additionally, the new space can fit 20% more soldiers in boot fitting area, Heckman continued.



The new design also improves the flow because it has a centralized checkout area.



These efficiencies may only shave small bits of time for an individual soldier, but it should give the U.S. Army those small chunks back. If multiplied by the number of total soldiers through the facility – more than 45,000 per year – the Army can prioritize that time and other resources towards building lethality and cohesive teams training at Fort Jackson.

Phase II for the project includes a processing center, new battalion headquarters, trainee barracks, a medical clinic and more. Charleston District engineers anticipate they will complete those by 2031.



“The Charleston District has such talented people that bring incredible energy to their work,” said Mainwaring. “It’s that type of drive that pushed this over the finish line and delivered a critical facility to support Fort Jackson’s strategic mission,” he continued.



Charleston District’s Military Construction program is responsible for design and construction for the U.S. Army, as well as operation and maintenance, including sustainment, restoration and modernization for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and other DOD agencies.



Recognizing that Soldiers, Civilians and families should have the best quality of life possible, the U.S. Army is reviewing the full range of its care, support, and enrichment programs.