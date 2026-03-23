355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, pose in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. For the second consecutive year, the 355th Maintenance Group Religious Support Team has earned top honors as Air Combat Command’s RST of the year and is now competing at the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)