(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, pose in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. For the second consecutive year, the 355th Maintenance Group Religious Support Team has earned top honors as Air Combat Command’s RST of the year and is now competing at the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9581516
    VIRIN: 260323-F-AD704-1151
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 667.58 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year
    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year
    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year
    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year
    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Religious Affairs
    Religious Support Team
    RST
    355th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery