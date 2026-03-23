355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, pose in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. The team embodies the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ strategy of generating RST readiness, operating as an integrated unit to build a resilient, prepared and lethal force ready to meet any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)