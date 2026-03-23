U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, pose in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. The team embodies the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ strategy of generating RST readiness, operating as an integrated unit to build a resilient, prepared and lethal force ready to meet any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9581515
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-AD704-1119
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|682.17 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.