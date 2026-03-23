U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, speak with Senior Airman Joseph Thrash, assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. Through a partnership built on trust and accessibility, the RST engages Airmen where they work, delivering spiritual care and perspective that supports well-being, informs leadership and reinforces mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9581511
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-AD704-1040
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|947.78 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.