355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, speak with Senior Airman Joseph Thrash, assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. Through a partnership built on trust and accessibility, the RST engages Airmen where they work, delivering spiritual care and perspective that supports well-being, informs leadership and reinforces mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)