355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, pose in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. The team’s spiritual care enhances mission focus and resilience, ensuring Airmen are spiritually, mentally and emotionally prepared for any mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)