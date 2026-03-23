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    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year [Image 2 of 5]

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    355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, talk with Senior Airman Joseph Thrash, assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. Operating as a synchronized chaplain and religious affairs Airman team, the RST delivers spiritual care, ethical guidance and morale support to enhance resilience and ensure Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9581512
    VIRIN: 260323-F-AD704-1078
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 948.35 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACC
    Religious Affairs
    Religious Support Team
    RST
    355th MXG

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