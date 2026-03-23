355 MXG Religious Support Team of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Renny Cherian and Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious support team, talk with Senior Airman Joseph Thrash, assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2026. Operating as a synchronized chaplain and religious affairs Airman team, the RST delivers spiritual care, ethical guidance and morale support to enhance resilience and ensure Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)