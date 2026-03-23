Vandenberg Hosts First Civilian All Call of 2026

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Nathan Foss, Space Launch Delta 30 director of staff, asks a question during a civilian all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. The all-call ended with questions from Team Vandenberg civilians and answers from Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and his support staff. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)