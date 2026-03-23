Vandenberg Hosts First Civilian All Call of 2026

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during an all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. The all-call provided an opportunity for Vandenberg government civilians to engage with base leadership, fostering two-way communication about what SLD 30 is doing to continually support government civilian staff at the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)