U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during an all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. The all-call provided an opportunity for Vandenberg government civilians to engage with base leadership, fostering two-way communication about what SLD 30 is doing to continually support government civilian staff at the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9581356
|VIRIN:
|260320-X-DW038-1025
|Resolution:
|4726x3144
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts First Civilian All Call of 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.