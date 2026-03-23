Vandenberg Hosts First Civilian All Call of 2026

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during an all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. Horne explained his commander’s vision for 2026, underpinning the vital role that government civilians play at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)