U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, addresses an audience during an all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. Horne delivered words of appreciation and encouragement to Vandenberg government civilians, highlighting their distinct contributions to the base’s successes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9581357
|VIRIN:
|260320-X-DW038-1034
|Resolution:
|9655x6424
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts First Civilian All Call of 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.