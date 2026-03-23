Vandenberg Hosts First Civilian All Call of 2026

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, addresses an audience during an all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. Horne delivered words of appreciation and encouragement to Vandenberg government civilians, highlighting their distinct contributions to the base’s successes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)