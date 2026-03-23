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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 1 of 7]

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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Finisher medals from the All American 5K and Half Marathon rest side‑by‑side, celebrating the achievements of runners who took on the annual race weekend at Fort Bragg; March 21, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9580957
    VIRIN: 260321-A-IV289-2757
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 507.01 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

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