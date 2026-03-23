Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Runners surge across the starting line at Fort Bragg's Main Post Parade Field during the All American Races, kicking off a morning of fitness, teamwork, and community pride as thousands took part in the annual Half Marathon and 5K; March 21, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Runners surge across the starting line at Fort Bragg's Main Post Parade Field during...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — More than a thousand runners filled the Main Post Parade Field and streets early Saturday morning for the annual All American Races Half Marathon and 5K, an event that brings Soldiers, families, and community members together for fitness, pride, and friendly competition.

This year’s spotlight shined brightest on 41-year-old Army Capt. Sam Chelanga, who crossed the finish line first in the Half Marathon with a commanding lead time and an impressive average pace of 4 minutes, 57 seconds a mile.

Chelanga, a former NCAA champion and Army World Class Athlete Program runner, is no stranger to big wins. He has competed at the highest levels of long‑distance running and says running still reminds him of how far he has come.

“When I’m running, I feel relaxed and appreciative of where I’ve gone so far,” he once shared, reflecting on his journey from rural Kenya to the U.S. Army.

Now an Army officer, Chelanga says service gives him a new sense of purpose. “Every day you wake up you have a purpose — you’re serving the American people,” he said in a previous interview.

Half Marathon Top Finishers 1st Place: Sam Chelanga (41); 1 hour, 4 minutes, 42 seconds 2nd Place: Nick Stricklen (27); 1 hour, 10 minutes, 5 seconds 3rd Place: Marybeth Chelanga (36); 1 hour, 15 minutes, 31 seconds

Chelanga’s win adds to an already impressive career that includes NCAA records, national titles, and victories at major Army races. He has long credited hard work and gratitude for his success, saying his parents taught him the value of staying loyal and pushing forward even when life was difficult.

5K Top Finishers 1st Place: Devon McGee (19); 16 minutes, 56 seconds 2nd Place: Chad Ware (41); 17 minutes, 16 seconds 3rd Place: Beck Fournet (18); 17 minutes, 30 seconds

Chelanga’s story continues to motivate Soldiers and civilians alike. After becoming a U.S. citizen, he chose to join the Army even though he had a successful professional running career.

“Age is just a number. If you want to do something, you just have to do it,” he said about starting basic training at age 33.

His dedication shows in his training: he often runs more than 100 miles a week while balancing his duties as an officer.

The All American Races highlight the spirit of Fort Bragg—discipline, teamwork, and pride. Families cheered from the sidelines, Soldiers ran in formation, and volunteers handed out water and encouragement along the route.

As Chelanga broke the tape at the finish line, he paused to take in the moment, just as he had done at major races across the country. His victory this weekend adds another chapter to a life built on perseverance, service, and giving back.

All race proceeds benefit the Fort Bragg Army’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, which funds fitness, childcare, housing and community support initiatives for Service Members and their families.

“I would say as a multi-time NCAA champion and former professional athlete — there’s no other place that gives you as many opportunities as the U.S. Army,” Chelanga said. “Go for it. It’s the best decision you can make for yourself and your family.”