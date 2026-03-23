Sam Chelanga breaks through the Half Marathon finisher’s banner during the All American Races at Fort Bragg, closing out a dominant performance as spectators cheer him down the final stretch; March 21, 2026
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9580946
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-IV289-3585
|Resolution:
|990x1018
|Size:
|667.17 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
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