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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 4 of 7]

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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    A spectator cheers on runners with a handmade sign during the All American Races at Fort Bragg, adding motivation and energy along the course as athletes push toward the finish; March 21, 2026

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9580948
    VIRIN: 260321-A-IV289-3721
    Resolution: 2416x1737
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

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