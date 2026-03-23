At 19-years-old, Devon McGee, breaks through the 5K finisher’s banner with a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds; during the All American Races at Fort Bragg, marking a strong finish as Soldiers, families, and community members cheer from the sidelines; March 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9580936
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-IV289-3857
|Resolution:
|1924x1365
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
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