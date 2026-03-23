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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 5 of 7]

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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    At 19-years-old, Devon McGee, breaks through the 5K finisher’s banner with a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds; during the All American Races at Fort Bragg, marking a strong finish as Soldiers, families, and community members cheer from the sidelines; March 21, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9580936
    VIRIN: 260321-A-IV289-3857
    Resolution: 1924x1365
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory
    Fort Bragg Celebrates Sam Chelanga’s Half Marathon Victory

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