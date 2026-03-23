Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day

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Local social media influencers pose for a group photo in front of an AH-1Z Viper on the flight line during Social Media Follower Day at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. Social Media Follower Day is an event that provides local social media influencers a better understanding of the purpose of the U.S. Marine Corps presence on Okinawa and functions of the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joanna Stauss)