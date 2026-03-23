U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Lafountain, left, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sayaka Miyagi, a social media influencer, pose for a photo during Social Media Follower Day at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. Social Media Follower Day is an event that provides local social media influencers a better understanding of the purpose of the U.S. Marine Corps presence on Okinawa and functions of the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joanna Stauss)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9580679
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-NG586-1121
|Resolution:
|4709x3139
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Joanna Stauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.