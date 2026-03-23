Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Lafountain, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Aya Ichihashi, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Japanese social media and website manager, answer questions about the UH-1Y Venom during Social Media Follower Day at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. Social Media Follower Day is an event that provides local social media influencers a better understanding of the purpose of the U.S. Marine Corps presence on Okinawa and functions of the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joanna Stauss)