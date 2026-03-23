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    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day [Image 7 of 10]

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    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joanna Stauss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Lafountain, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, answers questions about the AH-1Z Viper during Social Media Follower Day at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. Social Media Follower Day is an event that provides local social media influencers a better understanding of the purpose of the U.S. Marine Corps presence on Okinawa and functions of the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joanna Stauss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9580678
    VIRIN: 260320-M-NG586-1114
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Joanna Stauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day
    Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day

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    UH-1Y
    1st MAW
    Futenma
    AH-1Z
    MV-22B
    Social Media Follower Day

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