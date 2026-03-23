Local social media influencers tour MCAS Futenma during Social Media Follower Day

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Local social media influencers photograph an AH-1Z Viper inside a hangar during Social Media Follower Day at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. Social Media Follower Day is an event that provides local social media influencers a better understanding of the purpose of the U.S. Marine Corps presence on Okinawa and functions of the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joanna Stauss)