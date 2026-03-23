Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, provides closing remarks during the 2026 Senior Master Sergeant release party at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s Senior Master Sergeant release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)