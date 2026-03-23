Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party

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Senior Master Sergeant selects from across Team McChord stand during a 2026 Senior Master Sergeant release party at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)