Senior Master Sergeant selects from across Team McChord stand during a 2026 Senior Master Sergeant release party at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9580269
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-FZ485-1043
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.