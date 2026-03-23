Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Henry, 627th Air Base Group commander, left, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Select Ashley Heaton, 627th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight chief, center, with Chief Master Sgt. Lateeah Morrell, 627th ABG senior enlisted advisor, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s Senior Master Sergeant release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)