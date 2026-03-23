U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Henry, 627th Air Base Group commander, left, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Select Ashley Heaton, 627th Communications Squadron cyber operations flight chief, center, with Chief Master Sgt. Lateeah Morrell, 627th ABG senior enlisted advisor, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s Senior Master Sergeant release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9580271
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-FZ485-1096
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.