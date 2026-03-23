Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party

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An award honoring a Master Sergeant’s promotion to Senior Master Sergeant sits on a counter during a 2026 release party at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)