Team McChord hosts 2026 SMSgt Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Select Randel Kephart, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, center, with Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, 62d Operations Group senior enlisted leader, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. This year’s Senior Master Sergeant release party welcomed family and friends from across Team McChord to celebrate 16 newly announced Senior Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)