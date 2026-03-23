Christi Skiles, 325th Fighter Wing chief of protocol, and Marshall Dixon, 325th FW protocol specialist, pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The protocol team’s behind-the-scenes coordination supports partnerships across the installation, from transportation to lodging, to deliver seamless events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9580086
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-VN231-1018
|Resolution:
|3933x2458
|Size:
|913.55 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes
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