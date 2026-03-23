325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Before a distinguished visitor arrives or a ceremony begins, the 325th Fighter Wing Protocol team at Tyndall Air Force Base is already at work, bringing every moving part together to ensure a seamless execution that honors Air Force standards and traditions.



Christi Skiles, 325th FW chief of protocol, and Marshall Dixon, protocol specialist, plan and execute official visits, ceremonies and high-visibility events across the installation. While their work is often out of the spotlight, their impact is felt across the base.



“We are the behind-the-scenes people that make things happen,” Skiles said. “We’re here as a resource when units are tasked with ceremonies, events or visits they may not be accustomed to doing.”



On average, planning begins as early as a month in advance for most events. For a retirement ceremony, the protocol team reviews scripts, tracks RSVP lists and works with project officers to turn an honoree’s visioninto a successful event.



“We look at all the products and help refine them,” Dixon said. “The project officer builds the ceremony, and we’re there to advise and make recommendations to keep things running smoothly.”



For distinguished visitors, the process can be even more complex. Protocol gathers the visitor’s intent and coordinates with agencies across the base to ensure each stop aligns with leadership priorities and operational goals.



“Usually, the DV has specific objectives they want to meet, whether it’s seeing the rebuild, talking about the mission or aircraft capabilities,” Dixon said. “We take those things and work them into an itinerary that meets those objectives and fits within the wing’s schedule.”



Developing those itineraries often requires multiple revisions and constant communication with offices across the installation. The team also conducts route checks ahead of visits to account for ongoing construction to ensure transportation runs on time.



Between events, much of the team’s day-to-day work centers on tracking upcoming visits, coordinating with visitor representatives and preparing for future ceremonies. During peak seasons, such as changes of command, the tempo increases significantly, with multiple events sometimes scheduled in a single day.



“It’s the same process, just in overdrive and we have to be on top of it,” Dixon said.



Attention to detail remains constant throughout their work. From preparing itineraries and conference rooms to advising personnelon customs and courtesies, the protocol team ensures each event reflects the professionalism of the Air Force.



“When we handle the details, leadership can concentrate on big-ticket items — showing the mission and talking about where the base is going,” Dixon said.



Their role also extends beyond logistics. As one of the first points of contact for many visitors, the protocol team helps shape initial impressions of the installation.



“We’re often the first people they interact with,” Dixon said. “Our goal is to make sure they feel welcomed and supported from start to finish.”



That responsibility is supported by strong partnerships across the base, including public affairs, security forces, transportation and leadership teams. These relationships allow the team to adapt quickly when plans shift, which happens more often than not.



“There’s absolutely no way two people could do everything,” Skiles said. “Without those partnerships, we would fail miserably.”



Both Skiles and Dixon bring decades of prior military experience to their roles as retired U.S. Air Force master sergeants, a perspective that directly influences how they approach their work.



“I know the importance of how my job can impact someone else, because I’ve lived it firsthand,” Skiles said. “Now I get to be part of those moments and help make them special.”



Whether supporting a retirement, coordinating a distinguished visitor’s itinerary or managing a high-tempo ceremony season, the protocol team’s focus remains the same.



“Protocol is not about formality for its own sake,” Skiles said. “It’s about respect, professionalism and enabling mission success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:30 Story ID: 561151 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.