325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Skipper, 325th Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer , and Marshall Dixon, 325th Fighter Wing protocol specialist, review a script during a ceremony rehearsal at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2026. The protocol team coordinates official visits, ceremonies and high-visibility events across the installation, ensuring leaders remain focused on mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)