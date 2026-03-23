U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Skipper, 325th Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer , and Marshall Dixon, 325th Fighter Wing protocol specialist, review a script during a ceremony rehearsal at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2026. The protocol team coordinates official visits, ceremonies and high-visibility events across the installation, ensuring leaders remain focused on mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9580059
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-VN231-1005
|Resolution:
|5575x3709
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes
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