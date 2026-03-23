Christi Skiles, 325th Fighter Wing chief of protocol, directs Airmen during a ceremony rehearsal at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2026. As a retired master sergeant, Skiles brings years of service and experience to planning milestone ceremonies and key leadership engagements that keep the mission moving forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9580084
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-VN231-1202
|Resolution:
|4217x2806
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes
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