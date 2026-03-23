325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes

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Christi Skiles, 325th Fighter Wing chief of protocol, directs Airmen during a ceremony rehearsal at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2026. As a retired master sergeant, Skiles brings years of service and experience to planning milestone ceremonies and key leadership engagements that keep the mission moving forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)