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    325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes [Image 2 of 4]

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    325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Christi Skiles, 325th Fighter Wing chief of protocol, and Marshall Dixon, 325th FW protocol specialist, review an itinerary during a ceremony rehearsal at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb.5, 2026. The protocol team coordinates official visits, ceremonies and high-visibility events across the installation, ensuring leaders remain focused on mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9580079
    VIRIN: 260205-F-VN231-1066
    Resolution: 4643x2612
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes
    325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes
    325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Protocol
    customs and courtesies
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    Team Tyndall
    partnership

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