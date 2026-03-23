325 Fighter Wing protocol team delivers precision behind the scenes

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Christi Skiles, 325th Fighter Wing chief of protocol, and Marshall Dixon, 325th FW protocol specialist, review an itinerary during a ceremony rehearsal at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb.5, 2026. The protocol team coordinates official visits, ceremonies and high-visibility events across the installation, ensuring leaders remain focused on mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)