Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

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Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student assigned to the 182nd Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, of Detroit, Michigan, monitors controls during a reload operation at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. Soldiers train to manage equipment while maintaining situational awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)