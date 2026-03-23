Wyoming National Guard Soldiers participating in a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course operate a launcher during a field training exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course prepares Soldiers to serve as HIMARS crew members by training them in driving, targeting and crew coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9579767
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-ZC993-1010
|Resolution:
|6762x4508
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard Soldier trains as HIMARS crew member during Wyoming course
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