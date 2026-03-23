Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student assigned to the 182nd Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, of Detroit, Michigan, monitors controls during a reload operation at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. Soldiers train to manage equipment while maintaining situational awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9579777
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-ZC993-1036
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard Soldier trains as HIMARS crew member during Wyoming course
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