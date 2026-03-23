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    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course [Image 6 of 14]

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    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

    CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student assigned to the 182nd Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, of Detroit, Michigan, monitors controls during a reload operation at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. Soldiers train to manage equipment while maintaining situational awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 15:05
    Photo ID: 9579777
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-ZC993-1036
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course
    Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

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    wyoming
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