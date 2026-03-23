Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

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Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student assigned to the 182nd Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, of Detroit, Michigan, prepares equipment on a reload supply vehicle at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The vehicle is used to transport and load rocket pods during HIMARS operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)