Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student assigned to the 182nd Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, of Detroit, Michigan, prepares equipment on a reload supply vehicle at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The vehicle is used to transport and load rocket pods during HIMARS operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9579765
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-ZC993-1006
|Resolution:
|2853x4279
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard Soldier trains as HIMARS crew member during Wyoming course
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