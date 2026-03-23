Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

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Wyoming National Guard Soldiers participating in a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course operate a launcher during a field training exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course prepares Soldiers to serve as HIMARS crew members by training them in driving, targeting and crew coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)