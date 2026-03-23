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    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One [Image 8 of 8]

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    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Major General Walker Field, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, talks to Marines about recruiting efforts in the Eastern Recruiting Region on Parris Island, SC, March 18, 2026. The Eastern Recruiting Region is responsible for total force Recruitment of both prior service and non-prior service for both officer and enlisted accessions within the eastern United States and Puerto Rico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9579263
    VIRIN: 031826-M-HQ355-1143
    Resolution: 5270x3515
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One
    Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One

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