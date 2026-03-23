Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One

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U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Kenneth Del Mazo, Assistant Chief of Staff Recruiting on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, breaks down recruiting statistics on Parris Island, SC, March 18, 2026. Knowing what areas of recruiting need adjustments makes it possible for Marines to better prepare recruits coming into bootcamp. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Nicholas White.)