Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One

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Guest speaker Joe Wood with Struggle Well, talks to Marines about Posttraumatic Growth and turning negative stress into a positive on Parris Island, SC, March 18, 2026. Struggle Well is an organization that works with active duty military and first responders by training them to turn struggle into strength and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Nicholas White)