Guest speaker Joe Wood with Struggle Well, talks to Marines about Posttraumatic Growth and turning negative stress into a positive on Parris Island, SC, March 18, 2026. Struggle Well is an organization that works with active duty military and first responders by training them to turn struggle into strength and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9579255
|VIRIN:
|031826-M-HQ355-1043
|Resolution:
|5595x3732
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.