Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Major Paul Ford, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Sergeant Major, speaks with Marines about recruiting efforts in the Eastern Recruiting Region on Parris Island, SC, March 18, 2026. The Eastern Recruiting Region is responsible for total force Recruitment of both prior service and non-prior service for both officer and enlisted accessions within the eastern United States and Puerto Rico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Nicholas White)