U.S. Marine Corps Major General Walker Field, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, talks to Marines about recruiting efforts in the Eastern Recruiting Region on Parris Island, SC, March 18, 2026. The Eastern Recruiting Region is responsible for total force Recruitment of both prior service and non-prior service for both officer and enlisted accessions within the eastern United States and Puerto Rico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9579262
|VIRIN:
|031826-M-HQ355-1137
|Resolution:
|5545x3698
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parris Island Triad Symposium Day One [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.